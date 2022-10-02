Vidulum Price Hits $0.0285 on Top Exchanges (VDL)

Vidulum (VDL) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. In the last week, Vidulum has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar. Vidulum has a market cap of $530,201.39 and $1,185.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vidulum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0285 or 0.00000149 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,188.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000313 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00021363 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.62 or 0.00274231 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00141233 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $139.84 or 0.00728782 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $115.07 or 0.00601242 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000891 BTC.

About Vidulum

Vidulum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash1927 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 17,086,081 coins and its circulating supply is 18,588,550 coins. Vidulum’s official website is vidulum.app. The official message board for Vidulum is medium.com/vidulum. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Vidulum

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space.Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions..online.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidulum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vidulum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

