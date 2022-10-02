VidyX Hits One Day Volume of $23,536.00 (VIDYX)

VidyX (VIDYX) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. VidyX has a market capitalization of $873,313.00 and approximately $23,536.00 worth of VidyX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VidyX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, VidyX has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009165 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010796 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000074 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069626 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10644167 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

VidyX Profile

VidyX’s launch date was November 23rd, 2020. VidyX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. VidyX’s official Twitter account is @vidycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VidyX is https://reddit.com/r/vidy. The official website for VidyX is vidy.com.

Buying and Selling VidyX

According to CryptoCompare, “VidyX (VIDYX) is a token that provides attention powered tradable data contracts on the blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VidyX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VidyX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VidyX using one of the exchanges listed above.

