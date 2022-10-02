Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) PT Lowered to $8.80 at Daiwa Capital Markets

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Daiwa Capital Markets from $10.00 to $8.80 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup raised Vipshop from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.80 to $10.90 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised Vipshop from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Vipshop from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.30 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on Vipshop from $10.10 to $9.60 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.76.

Shares of VIPS stock opened at $8.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.37. Vipshop has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $13.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.37.

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. Vipshop had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $24.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Vipshop will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIPS. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 170.1% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Vipshop in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Vipshop in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new stake in Vipshop in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Vipshop by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items.

