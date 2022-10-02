Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET) Short Interest Update

Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, an increase of 29.8% from the August 31st total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $341,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $417,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 3,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter.

Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JOET traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $24.56. 13,721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,925. Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $24.20 and a 52 week high of $33.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.09.

