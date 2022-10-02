VNX Price Reaches $0.0193 on Exchanges (VNXLU)

VNX (VNXLU) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. One VNX coin can now be purchased for $0.0193 or 0.00000100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VNX has a market capitalization of $542,471.53 and $56.00 worth of VNX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, VNX has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get VNX alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005185 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,301.81 or 1.00004346 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00007212 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004815 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00064756 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010362 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005508 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00064883 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00082770 BTC.

VNX Coin Profile

VNX is a coin. VNX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,104,700 coins. VNX’s official Twitter account is @vnx_io.

VNX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VNX Exchange is a Luxembourg-based asset-backed token issuance platform also aiming to create a secondary marketplace. It's designed to provide a simple and user-friendly process for regular and professional investors to participate in the digital asset offerings alongside the lead investor. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VNX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VNX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VNX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VNX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.