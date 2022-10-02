Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:IDE)

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.229 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd.
Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.5% annually over the last three years.
Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Trading Up 0.7 %
NYSE:IDE opened at $8.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.26. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has a twelve month low of $8.72 and a twelve month high of $12.66.
Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Company Profile
Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.
