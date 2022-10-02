Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:IDE)

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.229 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.5% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:IDE opened at $8.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.26. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has a twelve month low of $8.72 and a twelve month high of $12.66.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 1.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 321,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,563 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 1.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 111,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 4.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 124,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,753 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 37.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 15,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 29.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 8,235 shares in the last quarter.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.

