Warburg Research Reiterates “€67.00” Price Target for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE)

Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($68.37) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HLE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($61.22) target price on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($71.43) price target on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, September 16th.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

ETR:HLE opened at €68.10 ($69.49) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €69.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is €65.10. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €51.82 ($52.88) and a twelve month high of €73.70 ($75.20).

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Company Profile

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting systems and electronic components for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and power steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

