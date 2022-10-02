Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Bought by Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,956 shares during the period. Waste Management accounts for about 2.2% of Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $21,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 10.4% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 1.9% in the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its position in Waste Management by 4.2% in the first quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 1,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its position in Waste Management by 9.1% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Waste Management by 7.1% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of Waste Management stock traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $160.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,993,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,852,378. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $138.58 and a one year high of $175.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $66.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.76.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 50.78%.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In related news, EVP John J. Morris sold 22,795 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.82, for a total transaction of $3,871,046.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,211,187.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Waste Management news, EVP John J. Morris sold 22,795 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.82, for a total transaction of $3,871,046.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,211,187.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,067 shares of company stock valued at $9,292,271. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Waste Management from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 target price on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.00.

Waste Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Articles

