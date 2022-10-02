Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Sold by Freedom Day Solutions LLC

Freedom Day Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,238 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Watsco comprises 1.2% of Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $2,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WSO. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the second quarter worth $25,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in Watsco by 828.6% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Watsco in the first quarter valued at $32,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in Watsco in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in Watsco by 351.6% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Watsco to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Watsco from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Watsco from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Watsco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $350.00 to $313.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $311.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $300.20.

Watsco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WSO opened at $257.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.83. Watsco, Inc. has a one year low of $220.68 and a one year high of $318.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 0.92.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 25.27%. Watsco’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.5 EPS for the current year.

Watsco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.