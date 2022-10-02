WaykiChain (WICC) Achieves Market Cap of $13.04 Million

WaykiChain (WICC) traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. In the last week, WaykiChain has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. WaykiChain has a market capitalization of $13.04 million and approximately $734,835.00 worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WaykiChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0690 or 0.00000359 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WaykiChain alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010793 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070004 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10701877 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

WaykiChain Coin Profile

WaykiChain launched on January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 189,000,000 coins. WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WaykiChain is www.waykichain.com.

WaykiChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation.WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WaykiChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WaykiChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WaykiChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WaykiChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.