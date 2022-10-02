Wealthspring Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUPU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUPU – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,196 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in PowerUp Acquisition were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PWUPU. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PowerUp Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,409,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PowerUp Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,521,000. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in shares of PowerUp Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PowerUp Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,051,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of PowerUp Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $576,000.

Shares of PowerUp Acquisition stock opened at $10.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.09. PowerUp Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.98 and a 52 week high of $11.22.

PowerUp Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire a business within the interactive media, digital media, sports, entertainment, and/or leisure areas.

