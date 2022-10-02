Wealthspring Capital LLC Has $1.40 Million Stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVIU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVIU – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,007 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI Price Performance

Shares of HCVIU stock opened at $9.71 on Friday. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI has a 52 week low of $9.34 and a 52 week high of $10.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.71 and a 200-day moving average of $9.79.

Get Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI alerts:

About Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business in the industrial technology sector.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCVIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVIU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.