Wealthspring Capital LLC Has $1.40 Million Stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVIU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVIU – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,007 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Shares of HCVIU stock opened at $9.71 on Friday. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI has a 52 week low of $9.34 and a 52 week high of $10.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.71 and a 200-day moving average of $9.79.
