Wealthspring Capital LLC Makes New $1.08 Million Investment in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB)

Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 110,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC owned about 0.34% of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,217,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,871,000 after buying an additional 42,016 shares during the last quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the 4th quarter worth about $7,527,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 700,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,846,000 after buying an additional 350,008 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its holdings in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 611,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,984,000 after buying an additional 11,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 448,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 211,323 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VPCB opened at $9.92 on Friday. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $10.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.82.
VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II Profile
VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
