Wealthspring Capital LLC Makes New $1.18 Million Investment in FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAA)

Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 120,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 517,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after purchasing an additional 192,470 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $693,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 465,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after purchasing an additional 65,824 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 124,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 50,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 673,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTAC Athena Acquisition Price Performance

FTAC Athena Acquisition stock opened at $9.93 on Friday. FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.83.

About FTAC Athena Acquisition

FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify technology and financial services technology companies.

