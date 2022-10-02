Wealthspring Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC)

Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 123,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC owned approximately 0.20% of E.Merge Technology Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ETAC. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 153.8% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Private Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Get E.Merge Technology Acquisition alerts:

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Stock Performance

ETAC stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $10.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.98.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Profile

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the software and internet technology industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for E.Merge Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.Merge Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.