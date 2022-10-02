Wealthspring Capital LLC Sells 9,500 Shares of Canna-Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CNGLU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Canna-Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CNGLU – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Canna-Global Acquisition were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in shares of Canna-Global Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canna-Global Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $3,532,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Canna-Global Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $5,065,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canna-Global Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $5,521,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Canna-Global Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $20,007,000.

Canna-Global Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CNGLU opened at $10.09 on Friday. Canna-Global Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $9.97 and a 52-week high of $10.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.08.

Canna-Global Acquisition Company Profile

Canna-Global Acquisition Corp intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on identify and acquiring a business in the cannabis sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

