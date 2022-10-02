Wealthspring Capital LLC Trims Stake in FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZINGU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC trimmed its stake in FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZINGU – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 132,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in FTAC Zeus Acquisition were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $177,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $1,067,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $1,280,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $2,188,000.

Get FTAC Zeus Acquisition alerts:

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZINGU opened at $9.94 on Friday. FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $10.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.96.

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Profile

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZINGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZINGU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FTAC Zeus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAC Zeus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.