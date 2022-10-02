Wedbush Comments on Hope Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Posted by on Oct 2nd, 2022

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPEGet Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Hope Bancorp in a report released on Wednesday, September 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.20 for the year. The consensus estimate for Hope Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.85 per share.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPEGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $154.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.08 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 34.35%. Hope Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Hope Bancorp to $15.00 in a research report on Friday.

Hope Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HOPE opened at $12.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.70. Hope Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $17.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hope Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOPE. CWM LLC increased its position in Hope Bancorp by 152.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Hope Bancorp by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hope Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Hope Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Hope Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hope Bancorp

In related news, Director William J. Lewis sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $106,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,462.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hope Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.94%.

About Hope Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.