Wedbush Comments on Hope Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Hope Bancorp in a report released on Wednesday, September 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.20 for the year. The consensus estimate for Hope Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.85 per share.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $154.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.08 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 34.35%. Hope Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Hope Bancorp to $15.00 in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ HOPE opened at $12.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.70. Hope Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $17.68.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOPE. CWM LLC increased its position in Hope Bancorp by 152.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Hope Bancorp by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hope Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Hope Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Hope Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William J. Lewis sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $106,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,462.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.94%.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

