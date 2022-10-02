Wedbush Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR)

Wedbush reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $140.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.27 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.49 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.10 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.15 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $143.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $156.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $141.00.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $132.22 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.41. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1 year low of $112.67 and a 1 year high of $147.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Increases Dividend

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 11.13%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.46%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 18,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.19, for a total value of $2,307,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,676 shares in the company, valued at $26,493,796.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.19, for a total transaction of $2,307,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 206,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,493,796.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $1,608,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,724,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,908,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $817,789,000 after buying an additional 26,129 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,032,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $696,489,000 after buying an additional 39,554 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,159,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $575,711,000 after buying an additional 29,322 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,408,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,382,000 after buying an additional 676,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 713,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,073,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. 78.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.