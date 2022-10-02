Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2,142.9% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 0.7 %

WFC traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.22. The company had a trading volume of 21,182,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,998,850. The company has a market capitalization of $152.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $36.54 and a one year high of $60.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 28.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.97.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

