Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Short Interest Down 23.5% in September

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the August 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In related news, Director Michael Larson purchased 5,000 shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.78 per share, for a total transaction of $48,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,268 shares in the company, valued at $80,861.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WIA. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,033,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 2,271,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,216,000 after buying an additional 199,163 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $660,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 460.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 55,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 175,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 37,506 shares during the last quarter.

WIA traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $8.95. 123,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,212. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.46. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.71 and a 12 month high of $14.78.

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

