WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered WestRock from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on WestRock from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet raised WestRock from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com raised WestRock from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on WestRock from $59.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.00.

WestRock Price Performance

Shares of WRK opened at $30.89 on Thursday. WestRock has a twelve month low of $30.77 and a twelve month high of $54.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. WestRock had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Insider Activity at WestRock

In related news, insider John L. O’neal sold 5,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $220,111.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,277.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other WestRock news, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $105,179.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,849.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John L. O’neal sold 5,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $220,111.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,970,277.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRK. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in WestRock by 634.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WestRock in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in WestRock in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WestRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Stories

