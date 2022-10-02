WeTrust (TRST) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.00

WeTrust (TRST) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. WeTrust has a market cap of $166,625.52 and approximately $2.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WeTrust has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. One WeTrust coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WeTrust Coin Profile

WeTrust (CRYPTO:TRST) is a coin. Its launch date was April 18th, 2017. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 coins. WeTrust’s official message board is medium.com/wetrust-blog. The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. WeTrust’s official website is www.wetrust.io.

Buying and Selling WeTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “WeTrust is a collaborative lending and insurance platform built on the blockchain created as an alternative to traditional finance and provide community based form of credit scores, insurance, and banking. The first product being built at WeTrust is a Rotating Savings and Credit Association (ROSCA) platform running on a decentralized blockchain, Ethereum. WeTrust ROSCA allows users to save and issue credit as a group, at self-determined and fair interest rates. TrustCoin is an Ethereum-based token that is used to fuel operations within the WeTrust services, like its ROSCA platform and future products. Telegram | Facebook “

