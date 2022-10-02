Wilder World Price Down 4.3% Over Last Week (WILD)

Wilder World (WILD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. During the last seven days, Wilder World has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. Wilder World has a market cap of $114.60 million and approximately $576,662.00 worth of Wilder World was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wilder World coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00001195 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Wilder World

Wilder World launched on May 4th, 2021. Wilder World’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Wilder World’s official Twitter account is @WildCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wilder World is www.wilderworld.com.

Buying and Selling Wilder World

According to CryptoCompare, “Wilder World is an immersive 3D Universe powered entirely by NFTs. In collaboration with Zero.Space, Wilder World aims to enable multi-levelled, photorealistic, and mixed reality worlds where users roam freely, acquire virtual land and purchase unique NFTs.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wilder World directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wilder World should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wilder World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

