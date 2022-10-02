Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Acquires 4,477 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 282,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,477 shares during the period. Dover makes up approximately 2.8% of Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Dover worth $34,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dover by 115.8% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover in the first quarter worth $44,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Dover in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Dover in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Dover in the first quarter valued at $53,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Dover stock opened at $116.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.39. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $115.02 and a 1-year high of $184.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. Dover had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.70%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Dover from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Dover from $135.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Dover to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dover currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.17.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

