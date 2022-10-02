Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Grows Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,171 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares during the quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 329,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,816,000 after purchasing an additional 9,996 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the period. 55.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $118.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their target price on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.10.

International Business Machines Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of IBM opened at $118.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $107.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.58 and a 200 day moving average of $132.83. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $146.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 107.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About International Business Machines

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.