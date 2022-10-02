Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,189 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up 3.3% of Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $40,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HON. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 69.4% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on HON. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.08.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $166.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $228.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.71. The stock has a market cap of $112.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $4.12 per share. This represents a $16.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.87%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 53.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.