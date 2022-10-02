Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Purchases 1,720 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,182 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,080,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 141,782 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $16,584,000 after acquiring an additional 8,451 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 6,933 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 25,451 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 5,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 116.5% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,864 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at $40,110,655.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Starbucks Stock Down 2.7 %

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.44.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $84.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $117.80.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.21%.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

