Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 204,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,456,000. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.7% of Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln Capital Corp raised its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 527.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 33,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 28,019 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,482,000. Security Financial Services INC. bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,458,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,341,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $741,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.27 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.01 and a 12-month high of $100.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.13 and its 200 day moving average is $100.08.

