Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $4,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Crown Castle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Crown Castle

In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $173.60 per share, with a total value of $121,346.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,040.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Crown Castle Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CCI shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $214.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $191.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle to $213.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.20.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $144.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $170.87 and a 200-day moving average of $176.58. The firm has a market cap of $62.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.60 and a beta of 0.60. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.18 and a twelve month high of $209.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 165.17%.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

