Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $6.80 Million Investment in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 56,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,000. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12,122.4% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,160,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 4,126,212 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 924.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,260,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,948,000 after buying an additional 2,040,151 shares during the period. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $116,004,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,821,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,343,000 after buying an additional 933,215 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,650,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,441,000 after buying an additional 718,092 shares during the period.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IEI opened at $114.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.04 and a 200-day moving average of $119.25. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $113.30 and a 52-week high of $130.43.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.152 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st.

(Get Rating)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.