Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. Sells 139 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $219.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $244.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.30. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $292.05.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.