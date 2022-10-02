WorkQuest Token Price Hits $0.0035 on Exchanges (WQT)

WorkQuest Token (WQT) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. Over the last week, WorkQuest Token has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. WorkQuest Token has a market capitalization of $142,872.84 and $287,070.00 worth of WorkQuest Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WorkQuest Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WorkQuest Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005169 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,337.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00007214 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004805 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00065281 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010343 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005516 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00064908 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00082789 BTC.

WorkQuest Token Profile

WorkQuest Token (CRYPTO:WQT) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 10th, 2021. WorkQuest Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,286,498 coins. WorkQuest Token’s official Twitter account is @workquest_co.

Buying and Selling WorkQuest Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Work Quest is the online Marketplace and decentralized Payment Provider connecting employers with employees anywhere in the world powered by Smart Contracts governed by DAO. Work Quest will have Mobile Applications making available working anywhere and use its own Work Net Blockchain and Wallet. The platform incentivizes employers and employees to deal honestly and prudently using its Rating System with all the feedback is stored in a blockchain. As platforms act as a facilitator of transactions between employer and the employee, different DeFi products available for platform participants, such as Savings, Retirement & Disability Insurance. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WorkQuest Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WorkQuest Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WorkQuest Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WorkQuest Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WorkQuest Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.