WOWswap Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1,671.00 (WOW)

WOWswap (WOW) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. Over the last seven days, WOWswap has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One WOWswap coin can currently be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00001406 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WOWswap has a total market capitalization of $180,929.29 and approximately $1,671.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

WOWswap Coin Profile

WOWswap (WOW) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 23rd, 2021. WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 669,988 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WOWswap is wowswap.io/swap.

Buying and Selling WOWswap

According to CryptoCompare, “WOWswap is a decentralized leveraged trading protocol that runs on BSC, HECO and Polygon Network. Traders can buy and sell tokens with up to 5X leverage.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOWswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOWswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

