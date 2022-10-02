X-CASH (XCASH) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

X-CASH (XCASH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. X-CASH has a total market capitalization of $1.25 million and $335.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, X-CASH has traded 10.8% higher against the dollar. One X-CASH coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,278.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000315 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00021341 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.82 or 0.00273986 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00142699 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $141.33 or 0.00733101 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $117.09 or 0.00607086 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000869 BTC.

X-CASH Profile

XCASH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy X hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 62,820,378,619 coins. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

X-CASH Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire X-CASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy X-CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

