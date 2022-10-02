X-CASH (XCASH) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

X-CASH (XCASH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. X-CASH has a total market capitalization of $1.25 million and $335.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, X-CASH has traded 10.8% higher against the dollar. One X-CASH coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,278.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000315 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00021341 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.82 or 0.00273986 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00142699 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $141.33 or 0.00733101 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $117.09 or 0.00607086 BTC.
- COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000869 BTC.
X-CASH Profile
XCASH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy X hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 62,820,378,619 coins. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.
X-CASH Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire X-CASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy X-CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.
