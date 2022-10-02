xNFT Protocol Price Reaches $0.0021 (XNFT)

xNFT Protocol (XNFT) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 2nd. Over the last seven days, xNFT Protocol has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. xNFT Protocol has a total market cap of $208,909.00 and $16,693.00 worth of xNFT Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One xNFT Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009179 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010797 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069626 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000039 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10644167 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

xNFT Protocol Coin Profile

xNFT Protocol’s launch date was May 6th, 2021. xNFT Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for xNFT Protocol is xnft.net. xNFT Protocol’s official Twitter account is @xNFT_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling xNFT Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “An Aggregator Protocol of NFT ecosystem, which is a decentralized, cross-chain network designed to create, mint & blind box exchange NFT. Build on a flexible NFT oracle computation & cross-chain communication framework that can also decentralize the way projects raise capital.xNFT Protocol initiates the “no pending order” in ERC721 & ERC1155. Make through the blind box, where the automatic pricing and transaction are determined by the protocol, while the buyer and seller do not offer priceMedium”

