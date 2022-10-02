YetiSwap (YTS) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $89,853.57

YetiSwap (YTS) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. YetiSwap has a market capitalization of $89,853.57 and approximately $187,276.00 worth of YetiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YetiSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, YetiSwap has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000257 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000318 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003104 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000724 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010808 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069457 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10618242 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
YetiSwap Profile
YetiSwap’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling YetiSwap
