Yield Guild Games Price Down 9.1% Over Last Week (YGG)

Yield Guild Games (YGG) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 2nd. One Yield Guild Games coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001851 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Yield Guild Games has a total market cap of $354.26 million and approximately $16.44 million worth of Yield Guild Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Yield Guild Games has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Yield Guild Games Profile

Yield Guild Games’ launch date was July 26th, 2021. Yield Guild Games’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Yield Guild Games is yieldguild.io. Yield Guild Games’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Yield Guild Games Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Guild Games (YGG) is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) for investing in non-fungible tokens (NFTs) used in virtual worlds and blockchain-based games. The organization’s mission is to create the biggest virtual world economy, optimizing its community-owned assets for maximum utility and sharing its profits with its token holders.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Guild Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yield Guild Games should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Yield Guild Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

