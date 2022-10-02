Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Acquired by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,705 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $4,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 43.6% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 70.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE YUM opened at $106.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.49. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.30 and a fifty-two week high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 45.69%.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, September 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently commented on YUM. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays cut their price target on Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Yum! Brands to $142.00 in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.20.

In other Yum! Brands news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $527,888.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,366.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $143,734.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,863.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $527,888.08. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,366.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

