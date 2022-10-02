Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co trimmed its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,050 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,250 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $3,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,682 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,827 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. 70.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum! Brands stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,797,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,328. The company has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.03. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.30 and a 12-month high of $139.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.49.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, September 12th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.69%.

In related news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $527,888.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,366.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Yum! Brands news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $143,734.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,863.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $527,888.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,366.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

YUM has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays cut their price target on Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on Yum! Brands to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.20.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

