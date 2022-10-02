Zipmex Trading Up 2.3% Over Last 7 Days (ZMT)

Zipmex (ZMT) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 2nd. Zipmex has a market capitalization of $9.10 million and approximately $12,414.00 worth of Zipmex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zipmex coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000725 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Zipmex has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Zipmex

Zipmex is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2019. Zipmex’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,457,505 coins. Zipmex’s official Twitter account is @zipmex.

Zipmex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Zipmex Token (ZMT) is an ERC-20 traded digital asset native to the Zipmex ecosystem. It is a utility token designed to provide Zipmex ecosystem benefits and to enable access to attractive opportunities, as well as innovative products and services in the digital asset space. Telegram | Medium “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zipmex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zipmex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zipmex using one of the exchanges listed above.

