Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Stock Position Raised by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,766,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,876,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,749 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Zoetis by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,775,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,397,000 after buying an additional 78,088 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Zoetis by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,301,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,364,000 after buying an additional 1,234,738 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Zoetis by 1,448.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,307,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,939,000 after buying an additional 4,964,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,067,881,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Zoetis stock traded down $2.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $148.29. 2,437,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,837,489. The company has a market cap of $69.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.18. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $147.77 and a 52 week high of $249.27.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.02). Zoetis had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 49.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.00.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total value of $390,623.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,269,818.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total value of $390,623.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,269,818.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,744,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at $7,153,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,167 shares of company stock worth $2,190,623. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

