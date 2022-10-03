0xBitcoin Price Down 30.5% Over Last Week (0xBTC)

0xBitcoin (0xBTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. 0xBitcoin has a market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $88,779.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0xBitcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000629 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, 0xBitcoin has traded down 30.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00008697 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010786 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000052 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

0xBitcoin Profile

0xBitcoin launched on February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 9,706,750 coins and its circulating supply is 8,183,550 coins. The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for 0xBitcoin is medium.com/@0xBitcoin. 0xBitcoin’s official website is 0xbitcoin.org.

0xBitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading.0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xBitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0xBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

