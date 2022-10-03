10,000 Shares in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Acquired by Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Unity Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Unity Software by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Unity Software by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 291,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,918,000 after buying an additional 45,865 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Unity Software by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 407,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,451,000 after buying an additional 113,579 shares during the period. Finally, Sepio Capital LP increased its position in Unity Software by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 9,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unity Software Price Performance

NYSE:U traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.69. The company had a trading volume of 151,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,302,363. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.66. Unity Software Inc. has a one year low of $29.09 and a one year high of $210.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.05 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 22.71% and a negative net margin of 54.01%. Unity Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. Analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 6,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total value of $300,657.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 252,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,608,531.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $44,273.35. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 220,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,243,053.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 6,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total value of $300,657.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 252,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,608,531.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,367 shares of company stock valued at $1,229,421. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Unity Software from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird cut Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Unity Software from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Unity Software to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Unity Software to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

