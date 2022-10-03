10,420 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Bought by Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.

Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.1% of Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFG. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1,324.0% during the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $69,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $72.56. 1,448,244 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.30.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

