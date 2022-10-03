10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Receives $52.86 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.86.

TXG has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of 10x Genomics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of 10x Genomics to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut shares of 10x Genomics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $95,540.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 966,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,997,129.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,715 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $95,540.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 966,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,997,129.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 1,292 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $45,465.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,553,996.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,994 shares of company stock worth $175,739. Corporate insiders own 11.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of 10x Genomics

10x Genomics Trading Down 4.8 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arden Trust Co boosted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 34.8% in the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 4,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 52.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 378,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,808,000 after acquiring an additional 130,149 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 47.3% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 68,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after acquiring an additional 22,036 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 378.6% in the fourth quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 15.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 337,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,653,000 after acquiring an additional 44,600 shares during the period. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TXG opened at $28.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.60 and a beta of 1.70. 10x Genomics has a 1-year low of $28.21 and a 1-year high of $187.85.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $114.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.89 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 28.62% and a negative return on equity of 17.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that 10x Genomics will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

10x Genomics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

See Also

