12,613 Shares in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB) Purchased by Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,613 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $38,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $38,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $76,000.
NYSE AFB traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $10.51. The stock had a trading volume of 585 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,675. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $10.33 and a one year high of $15.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.69.
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.
