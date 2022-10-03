12,613 Shares in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB) Purchased by Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,613 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $38,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $38,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $76,000.

NYSE AFB traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $10.51. The stock had a trading volume of 585 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,675. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $10.33 and a one year high of $15.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.69.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

