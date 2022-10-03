1irstGold Price Reaches $62.13 on Exchanges (1GOLD)

1irstGold (1GOLD) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. 1irstGold has a total market capitalization of $5.03 million and approximately $11,182.00 worth of 1irstGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, 1irstGold has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. One 1irstGold coin can now be purchased for approximately $62.13 or 0.00319946 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005153 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,403.45 or 0.99917995 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00006964 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004785 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003193 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00053213 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005435 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00064414 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00080157 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005148 BTC.

1GOLD is a coin. It was first traded on March 11th, 2021. 1irstGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,886 coins. The official website for 1irstGold is 1irstgold.com. 1irstGold’s official message board is medium.com/@1irstgold/1irstgold-becomes-the-first-means-to-store-physical-gold-in-digital-form-18d12f7bedde. 1irstGold’s official Twitter account is @1irstgold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Each GOLD token represents the value of one gram of fine gold. The owner of this GOLD Token can always convert his token into almost any conceivable cryptocurrency, as well as FIAT currencies like the Euro or the US Dollar. The official 1irstGold ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “1GOLD” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1irstGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

