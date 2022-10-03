24,940 Shares in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Acquired by Demars Financial Group LLC

Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 24,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 7.8% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 25,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 113,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 378,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,961,000 after buying an additional 4,496 shares during the period. 24.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vermilion Energy Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of NYSE:VET traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.55. The company had a trading volume of 52,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,688,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 2.41. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a one year low of $8.71 and a one year high of $30.17.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The oil and gas company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $672.99 million during the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 43.05%. Equities research analysts expect that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.0628 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is 6.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on VET. Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.44.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

