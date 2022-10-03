27,851 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Bought by Forte Asset Management LLC

Forte Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 27,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,717,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 3.3% of Forte Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 5,123,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,051,750,000 after buying an additional 62,798 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,076,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,046,263,000 after purchasing an additional 381,362 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,404,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $904,078,000 after purchasing an additional 637,575 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $825,046,000 after purchasing an additional 39,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 19,945.9% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,455,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438,481 shares in the last quarter.

IWM traded up $4.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $169.41. 1,571,815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,275,832. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.78 and a 52-week high of $244.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.07.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

